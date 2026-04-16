The $1000 Minute: Thursday, April 16th
Published April 16, 2026
By Charlie
- The NHL Playoff Picture is set, and includes 3 Canadian teams, but how many are from Ontario?
1 (The Ottawa Senators)
- What name is given to the small, sealed coffee pods used in Keurig Machines?
K-Cup
- If you saw a lightning bolt being tossed around by a Greek god, you were looking at who?
Zeus
- Viola Desmond and which former Prime Minister can be found featured on Canadian $10 Bills ?
Sir John A Macdonald
- What instant messaging service was famous for its “You’ve got mail!” alerts in the 90s?
AOL
- What is the name of the single round eyeglass worn by characters like Mr. Peanut?
Monocle
- Celery and peanut butter make “Ants on a Log”, what is the third ingredient?
Rasins
- What is the center of a Hurricane called ?
The Eye
- What are April Showers said tobring?
May Flowers
- What NHL team was indirectly named after a Disney movie?
The Ducks (Originally named the Mighty Ducks)
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