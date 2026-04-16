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The $1000 Minute: Thursday, April 16th

$1,000 Minute
Published April 16, 2026
By Charlie
  1. The NHL Playoff Picture is set, and includes 3 Canadian teams, but how many are from Ontario?
    1 (The Ottawa Senators) 


  2. What name is given to the small, sealed coffee pods used in Keurig Machines?
    K-Cup 


  3. If you saw a lightning bolt being tossed around by a Greek god, you were looking at who?
    Zeus


  4. Viola Desmond and which former Prime Minister can be found featured on Canadian $10 Bills ?
    Sir John A Macdonald 


  5. What instant messaging service was famous for its “You’ve got mail!” alerts in the 90s?
    AOL


  6. What is the name of the single round eyeglass worn by characters like Mr. Peanut?
    Monocle 


  7. Celery and peanut butter make “Ants on a Log”, what is the third ingredient?
    Rasins


  8. What is the center of a Hurricane called ?
    The Eye 


  9. What are April Showers said tobring?
    May Flowers 


  10. What NHL team was indirectly named after a Disney movie?
    The Ducks (Originally named the Mighty Ducks) 
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