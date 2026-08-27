The $1000 Minute: Thursday, August 27th
Published August 27, 2026
By Charlie
- Which Barrie Sports Team is back in action tonight with their annual Blue & White Game? The Barrie Colts
- What fruit when dehydrated become raisins?
Grapes
- What is the name of Bruce Waynes Butler?
Alfred
- What is Baby Spice from the Spice Girls' first name?
Emma (Her full name is Emma Lee Bunton.)
- What is the name of the device musicians use to help them keep a consistent tempo while practicing?
Metronome
- What cold Spanish soup is made primarily from tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and olive oil?
Gazpacho
- Baskin-Robbins is famous for offering how many different flavours of ice cream?
31
- What cheese is the main ingredient in the Italian dessert cheesecake-style filling called tiramisu?
Mascarpone
- This year most students in Simcoe County will return to the classroom on this date?September 8th
- Before it was called Park Place, it was a venue that held many concerts. What was it called?
Molson Park
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