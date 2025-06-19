RAINFALL WARNING - Huntsville - Baysville -Parry Sound - Rosseau - KillbearPark click here for details
The $1000 Minute: Thursday, June 19th

$1,000 Minute
Published June 19, 2025
By Charlie

Margaret Atwood wrote this famous dystopian novel, which was later adapted into a TV series.
The Handmaid’s Tale


Which Muskoka town is known for its concert venue, The Kee? 
Bala 


What is the official wizarding sport played on broomsticks in Harry Potter?
Quidditch


What is 25% of 120? 
30 


This Canadian singer-songwriter is known for the song Hallelujah. 
Leonard Cohen 


What war ended in 1945? 
World War II


In which sport do you use a birdie?
Badminton (Also known as a shuttlecock)


What herb is traditionally used to make pesto sauce?
Basil 


What instrument has 88 keys?
Piano 


Which luxury designer is known for their red-soled shoes, sometimes called “red bottoms”?
Christian Louboutin (Would accept Louboutin)

