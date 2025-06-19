The $1000 Minute: Thursday, June 19th

Margaret Atwood wrote this famous dystopian novel, which was later adapted into a TV series.

The Handmaid’s Tale







Which Muskoka town is known for its concert venue, The Kee?

Bala







What is the official wizarding sport played on broomsticks in Harry Potter?

Quidditch







What is 25% of 120?

30







This Canadian singer-songwriter is known for the song Hallelujah.

Leonard Cohen







What war ended in 1945?

World War II







In which sport do you use a birdie?

Badminton (Also known as a shuttlecock)







What herb is traditionally used to make pesto sauce?

Basil







What instrument has 88 keys?

Piano







Which luxury designer is known for their red-soled shoes, sometimes called “red bottoms”?

Christian Louboutin (Would accept Louboutin)