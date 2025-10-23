The $1000 Minute: Thursday, October 23rd
Published October 23, 2025
By Charlie
- Which Toronto Sports Team officially kicked off its season last night?
The Toronto Raptors
- Netflix’s newest sports documentary looks back at which now-defunct Canadian MLB team?
The Montreal Expos
- What Colour is Pikachu from Pokémon?
Yellow
- Jeff Bridges played this laid-back, White Russian–loving, cardigan-wearing bowler in the Coen Brothers classic — who is he?
The Dude (Jeffrey Lebowski) from The Big Lebowski
- What name is given to a small, one-handed axe often used for chopping wood or kindling?
Hachet
- What Olympic sport involves three types of swords: foil, épée, and sabre?
Fencing
- Despite its name, what is usually served on the side when you order Fish & Chips?
Fries (French Fries)
- What does “haute couture” mean in English?
High Fashion
- What part of a fishing rod do you spin to bring in the line?
The Reel
- What does “GPS” stand for?
Global Positioning System
