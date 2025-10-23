Listen Live

The $1000 Minute: Thursday, October 23rd

$1,000 Minute
Published October 23, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Which Toronto Sports Team officially kicked off its season last night?
    The Toronto Raptors 

  1. Netflix’s newest sports documentary looks back at which now-defunct Canadian MLB team?
    The Montreal Expos


  2. What Colour is Pikachu from Pokémon?
    Yellow


  3. Jeff Bridges played this laid-back, White Russian–loving, cardigan-wearing bowler in the Coen Brothers classic — who is he?
    The Dude (Jeffrey Lebowski) from The Big Lebowski


  4. What name is given to a small, one-handed axe often used for chopping wood or kindling?
    Hachet 


  5. What Olympic sport involves three types of swords: foil, épée, and sabre?
    Fencing


  6. Despite its name, what is usually served on the side when you order Fish & Chips?
    Fries (French Fries) 


  7. What does “haute couture” mean in English?
    High Fashion


  8.  What part of a fishing rod do you spin to bring in the line?
    The Reel


  9. What does “GPS” stand for?
    Global Positioning System  
