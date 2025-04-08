The $1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 8th

1. He just surpassed Wayne Gretzky as the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring leader?

Alexander Ovechkin







2. In the early seasons of Friends, Joey and Chandler had some unusual pets. Can you name one?

Chick/Duck







3. Where’s the Beef was a line from a popular TV commercial for which fast food restaurant?

Wendy’s







4. Of the 5 Great Lakes in North America, how many are shared between the US and Canada?

4





5. The Toronto Blue Jays have finally reached a contract extension with this fan-favourite player.

Vladimir Guererro Jr







6. What ingredient in yogurt helps your digestive system?

Probiotics







7. Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis are reprising their roles in Disney’s upcoming sequel to this 2003 freaky Movie.

Freaky Friday







8. Which hybrid sport involves kicking a ball with your feet while following the basic structure of baseball?

Soccer Baseball/Kickball







9. Which organ in the human body is responsible for pumping blood?

Heart







10. Music Records are sometimes referred to as these, stemming from the material they’re made from.

Vinyl