The $1000 Minute: Tuesday, February 10th

$1,000 Minute
Published February 10, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Jim Carey and Jeff Daniels played Harry and Lloyd in this classic Buddy Comedy film.
    Dumber and Dumber (Dumb and Dumber To) 


  2. During the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Bad Bunny had 2 musical guests. Name one of them?
    Lady Gaga or Ricky Martin


  3. True or False: Auston Matthews wasn't named Captain of Team USA's Olympic Hockey team?
    False (He was named Captain) 


  4. Amy made 93 Valentine’s cards and gave 3 to each coworker. How many coworkers does she have?
    31 
  1. Which Kool FM Artist sings Before YouWonderful, and Leaving on a Jet Plane?
    Chantal Kreviazuk 


  2. Pulled pork, beef brisket, and ribs are most commonly associated with which type of American cuisine?
    BBQ (Barbecue) 


  3. The late, great Catherine O’Hara won an Emmy for her portrayal of which character?
    Moira Rose (from Schitt's Creek) 


  4. Yesterday, Air Canada announced it would stop flying to which Caribbean country due to a shortage of aviation fuel?
    Cuba


  5. Olympian Megan Oldham from Parry Sound won which type of medal for Ski slopestyle?
    Bronze


  6. Madagascar is located off the coast of which continent?
    Africa 
