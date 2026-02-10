The $1000 Minute: Tuesday, February 10th
Published February 10, 2026
By Charlie
- Jim Carey and Jeff Daniels played Harry and Lloyd in this classic Buddy Comedy film.
Dumber and Dumber (Dumb and Dumber To)
- During the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Bad Bunny had 2 musical guests. Name one of them?
Lady Gaga or Ricky Martin
- True or False: Auston Matthews wasn't named Captain of Team USA's Olympic Hockey team?
False (He was named Captain)
- Amy made 93 Valentine’s cards and gave 3 to each coworker. How many coworkers does she have?
31
- Which Kool FM Artist sings Before You, Wonderful, and Leaving on a Jet Plane?
Chantal Kreviazuk
- Pulled pork, beef brisket, and ribs are most commonly associated with which type of American cuisine?
BBQ (Barbecue)
- The late, great Catherine O’Hara won an Emmy for her portrayal of which character?
Moira Rose (from Schitt's Creek)
- Yesterday, Air Canada announced it would stop flying to which Caribbean country due to a shortage of aviation fuel?
Cuba
- Olympian Megan Oldham from Parry Sound won which type of medal for Ski slopestyle?
Bronze
- Madagascar is located off the coast of which continent?
Africa
