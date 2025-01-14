The $1000 Minute: Tuesday, January 14th
Published January 14, 2025
By Charlie
- In the nursery rhyme Hickory Dickory Dock, what was it that ran up the clock?
A Mouse
- Who won last Night's NFL Matchup between the Rams and the Vikings?
The Rams
- Rumour has it that witnessing this, inspired Sir Isaac Newton to discover Gravity.
An Apple falling from a tree
- What is the name of McDonald's Clown Mascot?
Ronald
- What was the name of the first commercially successful video game, that simulates table tennis?
PONG
- Which continent is home to the Sahara Desert
Africa
- This Canadian Film and Entertainment company is bringing back $5 Movie Nights for a limited time.
Cineplex
- If 7 students each brought 6 donuts to school for a class bake sale, and they sold them for 2$. How much money did they raise if they all were sold?
$84
- BNL is an acronym for this Canadian Musical Group.
Barenaked Ladies
- John Candy played the character Barf in this Star Wars-themed Spoof.
Space Balls
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto March 13
Advertisement
Advertisement