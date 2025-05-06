Listen Live

The $1000 Minute: Tuesday, May 6th

$1,000 Minute
Published May 6, 2025
By Charlie

Dahlia, Gardenia and Begonia are all types of what?
Flowers


Which children's book series had a man in a yellow hat and an inquisitive monkey?
Curious George


Which province was Shania Twain born in? 
Ontario


What do you call the calm, circular center of a storm?
The eye


How many metres are in 2km? 
2000m


Which celebrity red carpet event took place in New York last night?
The Met Gala


Where did the Olympics originate?
Greece 


What goes in the upper left corner of an envelope about to be mailed?
Return Address


Yesterday was Cinco De Mayo. What does Cinco De Mayo mean? 
The fifth of May 


What is the shape of the home plate in Baseball?
Pentagon

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close