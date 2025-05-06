The $1000 Minute: Tuesday, May 6th

Dahlia, Gardenia and Begonia are all types of what?

Flowers







Which children's book series had a man in a yellow hat and an inquisitive monkey?

Curious George







Which province was Shania Twain born in?

Ontario







What do you call the calm, circular center of a storm?

The eye







How many metres are in 2km?

2000m







Which celebrity red carpet event took place in New York last night?

The Met Gala







Where did the Olympics originate?

Greece







What goes in the upper left corner of an envelope about to be mailed?

Return Address







Yesterday was Cinco De Mayo. What does Cinco De Mayo mean?

The fifth of May







What is the shape of the home plate in Baseball?

Pentagon