The $1000 Minute: Tuesday, May 6th
Dahlia, Gardenia and Begonia are all types of what?
Flowers
Which children's book series had a man in a yellow hat and an inquisitive monkey?
Curious George
Which province was Shania Twain born in?
Ontario
What do you call the calm, circular center of a storm?
The eye
How many metres are in 2km?
2000m
Which celebrity red carpet event took place in New York last night?
The Met Gala
Where did the Olympics originate?
Greece
What goes in the upper left corner of an envelope about to be mailed?
Return Address
Yesterday was Cinco De Mayo. What does Cinco De Mayo mean?
The fifth of May
What is the shape of the home plate in Baseball?
Pentagon
