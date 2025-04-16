The $1000 Minute: Wednesday, April 16th
Published April 16, 2025
By Charlie
- What did Dorthy say when she clicked her Ruby Red Slippers to go home?
There's no place like home (3 times)
- This green condiment is pickled and can be found on hot dogs and Hamburgers.
Relish
- Which Cartoon Character is known for saying To Infinity and Beyond?
Buzz Lightyear
- The Green Jacket was awarded to Rory McIlroy last weekend for winning which Golf Tournament?
The Masters
- You would put this on the end of your pool cue to increase friction?
Chalk
- When texting, what does BRB mean?
Be Right Back
- This Movie franchise about cheating death is set to release its first movie since 2011 on May 16?
Final Destination
- This easter treat is a flavour option currently available as a McFlurry at McDonald's?
Cadbury Cream Egg
- What animal is often associated with easter, even though they don't lay eggs?
Bunny/Rabbit
- What is the name of the Playground equivalent to Marco Polo?
Sandman/Grounders
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement