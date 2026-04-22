The $1000 Minute: Wednesday, April 22nd
Published April 22, 2026
By Charlie
- What gum is said to "Move Ya"?
Juicy Fruit
- This Rapper made headlines this week by placing an ice block in Downtown Toronto?
Drake
- Who are the Barrie Colts facing in the Eastern Conference Finals?
Brantford Bulldogs
- In the Nursery Rhyme Jack and Jill, who fell down the hill 2nd?
Jill (Jill comes tumbling after)
- This King of Pop's Bio pic is opening in theaters on Friday of this week?
Micheal Jackson (Micheal is the movie name)
- The Canadian government announced that Terry Fox will be featured on this Bank note in 2027?
The $5
- This term refers to the total amount of greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide and methane, produced by our actions.
Carbon Footprint
- Which direction does the earth rotate?
Eastward (west to east, or counterclockwise)
- Which great lake is smallest by surface area?
Lake Ontario
10) What is the name for age indicating rings inside a tree?
Growth Rings
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