The $1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 7th
Published May 7, 2025
By Charlie
- What type of Bird Was Bert's favourite from Sesame Street?
Pigeon
- Which of the Canadian coins currently in circulation doesn't have an animal on it?
Dime
- What is the name of Snoopy's friend who was a bird?
Woodstock
- How many face-off dots are there on a Hockey Ice Surface?
9
- What was Captain America's special weapon?
His Shield
- Many types of Symbols are part of a Drum Set. Name one of them?
(High Hat, Crash, Ride, Splash, China, Swish, Stack)
- James Stephen Donaldson is an American YouTuber, media personality who turns 26 today, and is better known by this online alias?
MrBeast
- What is the 7th month of the year?
July
- He directed Jaws, Saving Private Ryan and Jurassic Park?
Steven Spielberg
- What does "www" stand for?
World Wide Web
