The $1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 7th

$1,000 Minute
Published May 7, 2025
By Charlie
  1.  What type of Bird Was Bert's favourite from Sesame Street?
    Pigeon



  2. Which of the Canadian coins currently in circulation doesn't have an animal on it?
    Dime



  3. What is the name of Snoopy's friend who was a bird?
    Woodstock 


  4. How many face-off dots are there on a Hockey Ice Surface?
    9



  5. What was Captain America's special weapon?
    His Shield 



  6. Many types of Symbols are part of a Drum Set. Name one of them?
    (High Hat, Crash, Ride, Splash, China, Swish, Stack)



  7. James Stephen Donaldson is an American YouTuber, media personality who turns 26  today, and is better known by this online alias?
    MrBeast



  8. What is the 7th month of the year?
    July



  9. He directed Jaws, Saving Private Ryan and Jurassic Park?
    Steven Spielberg



  10. What does "www" stand for?
    World Wide Web
