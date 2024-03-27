Listen Live

The 2024 “Dirty Dozen” List was Released! These are The 12 Fruits and Vegetables Packing the most Pesticides

Always wash your food first!

By Kool Eats

According to the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit advocating for a cleaner food supply, a whopping 75% of conventional fresh fruit and vegetables sampled contained residue of potentially harmful chemicals. 

Items on the notorious list showed pesticide residue 95% of the time…

Want To Live Longer? Eat Even More Fruits And Veggies

The 12 Dirty Dozen

  1. Strawberries
  2. Spinach
  3. Kale, collard, and mustard greens
  4. Grapes
  5. Peaches
  6. Pears
  7. Nectarines
  8. Apples
  9. Bell and hot peppers
  10. Cherries
  11. Blueberries
  12. Green beans

2024’s “Clean 15”

  1. Avocado
  2. Sweet corn
  3. Pineapple
  4. Onions
  5. Papaya
  6. Sweet peas (frozen)
  7. Asparagus
  8. Honeydew melon
  9. Kiwi
  10. Cabbage
  11. Watermelon
  12. Mushrooms
  13. Mangoes
  14. Sweet potatoes
  15. Carrots

But no matter where your grocery basket staples land on either the naughty or nice lists, always make sure to give your produce a clean when bringing it home.

Related posts

A Wisconsin Restaurant Creates A Fish Fry Pizza For Lent

WHICH OF THESE FOODS IS THE GROSSEST: LICORICE, BLUE CHEESE, OR TOFU?

Forget Eating Salmon, Eat Like A Salmon