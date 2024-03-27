The 2024 “Dirty Dozen” List was Released! These are The 12 Fruits and Vegetables Packing the most Pesticides

According to the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit advocating for a cleaner food supply, a whopping 75% of conventional fresh fruit and vegetables sampled contained residue of potentially harmful chemicals.

Items on the notorious list showed pesticide residue 95% of the time…

The 12 Dirty Dozen

Strawberries Spinach Kale, collard, and mustard greens Grapes Peaches Pears Nectarines Apples Bell and hot peppers Cherries Blueberries Green beans

2024’s “Clean 15”

Avocado Sweet corn Pineapple Onions Papaya Sweet peas (frozen) Asparagus Honeydew melon Kiwi Cabbage Watermelon Mushrooms Mangoes Sweet potatoes Carrots

But no matter where your grocery basket staples land on either the naughty or nice lists, always make sure to give your produce a clean when bringing it home.