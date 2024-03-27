The 2024 “Dirty Dozen” List was Released! These are The 12 Fruits and Vegetables Packing the most Pesticides
Always wash your food first!
According to the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit advocating for a cleaner food supply, a whopping 75% of conventional fresh fruit and vegetables sampled contained residue of potentially harmful chemicals.
Items on the notorious list showed pesticide residue 95% of the time…
The 12 Dirty Dozen
- Strawberries
- Spinach
- Kale, collard, and mustard greens
- Grapes
- Peaches
- Pears
- Nectarines
- Apples
- Bell and hot peppers
- Cherries
- Blueberries
- Green beans
2024’s “Clean 15”
- Avocado
- Sweet corn
- Pineapple
- Onions
- Papaya
- Sweet peas (frozen)
- Asparagus
- Honeydew melon
- Kiwi
- Cabbage
- Watermelon
- Mushrooms
- Mangoes
- Sweet potatoes
- Carrots
But no matter where your grocery basket staples land on either the naughty or nice lists, always make sure to give your produce a clean when bringing it home.