The 2024 Juno Nominees Have Been Announced!

Charlotte Cardin, Daniel Caesar, and Talk lead nominations this year…

Montreal singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin leads the pack with six nominations — rivalling her big Junos year in 2022.

Alongside the nominations, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences — the non-profit organization behind the Juno Awards — announced today that country singer Josh Ross, singer-songwriter and rapper Karan Aujla and singer Talk will be performing on the March 24 Juno Awards broadcast.

Nelly Furtado, who’s hosting the awards this year, will also perform, as will previously announced Cardin, the Beaches and this year’s Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, Maestro Fresh Wes.

Just off her NHL All-Star weekend in Toronto, Tate McRae has been nominated for single of the year for “Greedy,” and she’s up for artist of the year as well.

Shout out to Shania who’s also up for artist of the year… Those nominated in the International category include, SZA, Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen…

For a full list of nominees, Click Here!