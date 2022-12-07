The 3 Most Likely days To Die of a Heart Attack Are Only Weeks Away

Here’s to the holidays being filled with joy!

We all know that the holidays can be stressful with shopping, bad weather, family gatherings and drama, there’s always drama.

Did you know that more people die from heart attacks during the last week of December than at any other time of the year?

According to the American Heart Association, the most likely days to die from cardiac arrest are,

December 25 – more cardiac deaths occur on this day than any other day of the year

December 26 – second most cardiac deaths occur

January 1 – third most cardiac deaths occur

CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS HEART RISK FACTORS



Overindulgence in salt, fatty foods and alcohol put our bodies at greater risk too. We also tend to get less sleep and exercise due to holiday parties and other holiday obligations like shopping and decorating. That leads to added stress and a compromised immune system.

Upper respiratory inflictions like colds, the flu and COVID-19 run rampant in winter. They also put us further in jeopardy. Hospitals are also understaffed during holidays.

WHY DO PEOPLE DIE AT CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR

We already know from research that January is the month when cardiovascular disease deaths peak. Doctors say the cold weather causes blood vessels to constrict to keep the core warm. Constriction also increases blood pressure which puts extra strain on the cardiovascular system.

But why Christmas and New Year’s Days, and why do we see the same spike in the warm climates? A study published in the Journal, Circulation, showed that coronary artery death in temperate Los Angeles was 33% higher in December and January than from June to September. Cooler temperatures were only loosely correlated to death rates.