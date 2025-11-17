The 5 Types of Christmas Gift Wrappers

The annual tradition where we all pretend we’re Martha Stewart, only to end up sweating, swearing, and wrestling with tape like it personally wronged us. Whether you’re wrapping two gifts or twenty, you definitely fall into one of these categories. And if you insist you don’t? Sweetie… you’re in denial.

Let’s unwrap the chaos.

1. The Pinterest Prodigy

This is the person whose gifts look like they were professionally wrapped at a luxury boutique. Perfect corners. Velvet ribbon. Hand-lettered tags. Possibly a sprig of real pine “just to add texture.”

They have a whole wrapping theme every year, and it matches their tree, their outfit, and probably their soul.

We admire them. We fear them. We also know they spent $43 on ribbon alone.

2. The Tape Tornado

This person uses tape like it’s going extinct.

The gift is technically wrapped… if you define “wrapped” as “encased in Scotch tape and good intentions.”

They don’t fold edges; they just kind of… crumple and secure.

Opening their gift takes three people, kitchen scissors, and sometimes emotional support.

3. The Last-Minute Scrambler

It’s Christmas Eve. The kids are in bed. The tape has disappeared. The dog is eating the bows.

This person is wrapping gifts on the floor at 11:58 p.m. with a single roll of paper left over from 2019 that has exactly two square feet of usable space.

Half the gifts end up wrapped in newspaper or yesterday’s Amazon box.

Honestly? It’s a tradition at this point.

4. The Gift Bag Bandit

Wrapping? No. Simply no.

This person is all about efficiency… and by “efficiency,” I mean gift bags purchased in bulk at Costco.

They will pop a gift into a bag, fluff some tissue paper on top, and call it a day.

Is it cheating? Maybe.

Is it genius? Also maybe.

But you cannot deny: it always looks good with zero effort.

5. The Chaos Artist

This person thinks they’re creative. They are… but in the same way a toddler with finger paint is creative.

They use anything within reach as wrapping supplies: duct tape, grocery bags, leftover Halloween paper, aluminum foil.

Every gift looks like it survived a minor natural disaster.

But the best part? They are SO proud of it. And honestly, their enthusiasm is kind of adorable.

Happy wrapping — and may your tape actually cooperate this year! 🎁✨