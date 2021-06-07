The 50th Annual Juno Awards Featured A Return By The Tragically Hip!

The big winner of the night, the Weeknd who picked up Best Album for After Hours as well as the artist of the year. He won an additional 3 Junos at an un-televised event on Friday night also. Fun fact: The Weeknd is now tied for third all-time Juno wins. He ties Alanis Morsette with 15 wins through the years. Anne Murray takes the No. 1 spot with 25 awards, followed by Bryan Adams with 21 and Celine Dion with 20. Shawn Mendes ended up as the JUNO Fan Choice winner.

The night kicked off by a presenter addressing the residential school mass grave in Kamloop.

The night was mostly pre-taped and virtual and included performances by Justin Bieber who was in LA.

Jann Arden, who was in Calgary but the highlight would be when the Hip performed with Feist.

The Hip also received the 2021 Humanitarian Award from Rush’s Geddy Lee.