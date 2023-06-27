A bucket list is a list of the experiences or achievements that a person hopes to have or accomplish during their lifetime. A bucket list is an itemized list of goals people want to accomplish before they “kick the bucket” — or die. The anti-bucket list is a list of things you hope never to experience!

Making this list forces you to ask questions about yourself, having to think about things you want to avoid and why.

So instead of a list of things you want to do before you die, this is a list of things you never want to do as long as you live…

Here are examples:

Tattoo someone’s name on your body

Learn how to do your plumbing

Jump out of a plane

Go into credit card debt

Swim with Sharks

Getting divorced

Going into debt

