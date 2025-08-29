The “August Scaries” Are Real

You’ve probably heard of the “Sunday Scaries.” Now imagine that stretched across an entire month. That’s the “August Scaries.”

Students, teachers, and even parents feel it. The slow end of summer freedom can bring stress, worry, and that pit-in-your-stomach feeling.

The internet is filled with videos of people sharing their “last days of summer panic.” It’s clearly something many people relate to.

Why the August Scaries Hit So Hard

Summer is all about late nights, beach days, and feeling free. It’s hard to let that go once September creeps closer.

Experts say the anxiety is real. The sudden shift from laid-back days to strict routines can overwhelm both kids and adults.

How to Cope With the August Scaries

Doctors suggest practicing mindfulness and grounding techniques. Even small steps can make the back-to-school shift feel easier.

Instead of diving straight into strict schedules, try easing back slowly. It can reduce stress and make the change less painful.

So, how are you handling the end of summer? Are you team excited for fall or team don’t take my summer away?