The Average Closet Has 26 Items Of Clothing That Never Gets Worn

Research polling 2,000 adults revealed just how many clothes remain tucked away in people’s closets never to see the light of day.

It found the average person estimates they have more than $342 worth of outfits languishing in drawers and hanging up in dressers.

As many as eight in 10 wear the same few clothing items on loop! There is only six percent of those surveyed who have worn everything in their wardrobe at least once.

Related: 5 Closet Hacks…

Meanwhile, 20 percent keep clothing for sentimental reasons – despite not wearing them.

And ‘impulse purchasing’ is also a common issue, with 31 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds buying on a whim based on the latest trend, to later realize their purchase didn’t suit them.

Despite having a big wardrobe with too many items, those surveyed will still say that they have nothing to wear on average six times a month.

More