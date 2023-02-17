The Average Male Genitalia length has Grown in 30 Years

As it turns out that size does matter, but in this case, bigger isn’t better (said no guy ever).

According to a study, the average penis length has increased over the past 30 years, but experts say it’s not ideal.

Researchers fear the phallic inflation is due to unhealthy habits, like binging junk food or being mostly sedentary, or even pollution.

This could seriously impact the reproductive systems which is the most important piece of human biology, scientists warn.

Published in the World Journal of Men’s Health, the Stanford University study analyzed data from 75 studies with over 55,000 men from 1992 to 2021, focusing on the length of an erect penis.

Researchers discovered that the average penis size had grown a staggering 24% over nearly three decades.

The study found that erect penile length is getting longer, from an average of 4.8 inches to 6 inches over the past 29 years says the report.

While past studies claimed pollution and other environmental factors were shrinking the peen, but this new study proves otherwise…

More!