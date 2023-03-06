The Average Person Spends A Minimum of 10-Minutes Primping Every Day!

A survey was conducted of 93,158 participants across 93 countries and various cultures to analyze and discover universal beauty trends.

The international research team considered the application of cosmetics, hair grooming, clothing style, body hygiene, exercise and dietary habits as actions taken to better one’s looks.

Nearly all survey participants admitted to spending at least 10 minutes improving their appearance each day, but most routines lasted a lot longer.

Women spend an average of four hours per day, with men averaging just above three-and-a-half hours, primping in some way, the study, released in November 2022, found.

The survey also found that those who consider themselves more attractive, who are less educated and who have higher socioeconomic status were more likely to invest in their appearances.

Younger people, daters and those with weaker immune systems were also more likely to be more concerned about their looks.

But researchers found the strongest predictor of beauty-enhancing behaviours is a person’s social media usage. TV viewership was also a factor.

“Watching TV was more strongly related to physical attractiveness enhancing behaviours among women than men, while social media usage explained more variance in these behaviours among men than women.”

Another recent study found that social media use spurred people to think poorly about their bodies.

Unsurprisingly, the research showed avoiding the constant barrage of air-brushed influencers and gorgeous models helped teens feel better about their own weight and look after just three weeks.