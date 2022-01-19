The Best Day Of The Week To Take A Mental Health Day

It’s fair to say that most of us are exhausted right now. It’s winter, this variant is raging and we’re feeling mentally and physically drained.

About 1 in 3 remote employees report often feeling tired or having little energy, according to a March survey of over 570 professionals by the Society for Human Resource Management.

Taking a mental health day off work is one small way to make a positive difference in your mood and well-being. To be clear, a 24-hour break is not going to fix all of your work-related stress, but it can help.

A mental health day can provide some relief, a greater ability to emotionally regulate, or a greater sense of perspective.

So when is the best time to do this during the week? Experts say don’t take a Wednesday. In the middle of the week is harder to disengage yourself from your job.

You may not get your full day off because you are coming down from the last day and also preparing for the next day.

It’s recommended that you bookend the week. Take your mental health day either on Monday or Friday for an extended weekend.

Whatever day you end up picking, make it count.

Once you have picked a day, make sure to do activities that are focused on your well-being. Watching Netflix all day isn’t the best idea!