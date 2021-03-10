The Best Easter Candy To Put In Your Basket!

Easter comes to us on Sunday, April 4th! But did you know that not all Easter treats are created equal? From Resse’s, Cadbury, Lindt, Jelly Beans, Peeps and those solid no-name brand chocolate bunny, how is one to decide?

Here are the best Easter candies for stuffing an Easter basket this year!

Jelly Beans

Jelly Belly inevitably shows up in Easter baskets, which is … fine. They are a perfectly serviceable vehicle for sugar, but not very special beyond that. They’ll be found at the bottom of our basket after everything else is gone.

Peeps

Some people love bird-shaped marshmallows. Others hate them with a passion. But Peeps are an undeniable part of any Easter celebration, with their rainbow of colours and increasingly diverse flavours.

Lindt Chocolate Carrots

The best thing about chocolate carrots is the cute packaging. Under that wrapping is a well-balanced combination of hazelnut, chocolate, and white chocolate. All around an enjoyable, if not astounding experience.

Cadbury Mini Eggs

Whereas larger Cadbury eggs are stuffed with filling, the minis are pure chocolate. They are popular all year round, especially at Christmas when they change the packaging and colours of the eggs!

Cadbury Crème Eggs

The Cadbury crème egg is pure Easter enjoyment. The caramel-filled eggs have their place with the velvety, sweet centre of the creme! I don’t recommend eating more than one at a time though.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Eggs

Whether it’s spring or fall, Easter or Halloween, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are the absolute best candy at any party. The chocolate and fake peanut butter are always the same, always comforting, always delicious.

Those Random Solid Chocolate Bunnies!

Often a lot cheaper than other Easter treats, they help fill the basket even if you just end up melting it down to make chocolate covered strawberry’s later! Ummmmmm!

Those Big Hollow Eggs with treats inside!

These are always fun! Not only do you get a chocolate egg, but inside is always a delightful familiar candy!

Kinder Eggs! Those Giant ones!

The incredible taste of Kinder chocolate is undeniable! Crack that baby open for a toy surprise inside! They are very popular with the grandparents!