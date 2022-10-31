The Best Halloween Candy To Steal From Your Kids
It's all about Mr. Big!
One of the perks of having kids is getting to steal from their trick-or-treat stash! After all, you bought or made the costume-right?
A recent poll asked parents what treats they look for in their kid’s Halloween treat bags.
Here are the top 10!
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
2. M&Ms (original)
3. Milky Way
4. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate
5. Kit Kat
6. Gummy Bears
7. Hershey’s Kisses
8. Reese’s Pieces
9. Peanut M&Ms
10. Twix Bar
Snickers, Sour Patch Kids, Starbursts and Skittles also made the top 20 list.
Fun Facts: Kids are more likely than adults to go for sour candies. Not everyone likes Halloween! One in Five people says they pretend to NOT be home on October 31st!