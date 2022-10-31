The Best Halloween Candy To Steal From Your Kids

One of the perks of having kids is getting to steal from their trick-or-treat stash! After all, you bought or made the costume-right?

A recent poll asked parents what treats they look for in their kid’s Halloween treat bags.

Here are the top 10!

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

2. M&Ms (original)

3. Milky Way

4. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate

5. Kit Kat

6. Gummy Bears

7. Hershey’s Kisses

8. Reese’s Pieces

9. Peanut M&Ms

10. Twix Bar

Snickers, Sour Patch Kids, Starbursts and Skittles also made the top 20 list.

Fun Facts: Kids are more likely than adults to go for sour candies. Not everyone likes Halloween! One in Five people says they pretend to NOT be home on October 31st!