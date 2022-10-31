Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

The Best Halloween Candy To Steal From Your Kids

It's all about Mr. Big!

By Kool Mornings

One of the perks of having kids is getting to steal from their trick-or-treat stash! After all, you bought or made the costume-right?

A recent poll asked parents what treats they look for in their kid’s Halloween treat bags.

Here are the top 10!

  1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
    2. M&Ms (original)
    3. Milky Way
    4. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate
    5. Kit Kat
    6. Gummy Bears
    7. Hershey’s Kisses
    8. Reese’s Pieces
    9. Peanut M&Ms
    10. Twix Bar

Snickers, Sour Patch Kids, Starbursts and Skittles also made the top 20 list.

The Ontario Dental Association Release Their Halloween Candy Guidelines

Fun Facts: Kids are more likely than adults to go for sour candies. Not everyone likes Halloween!  One in Five people says they pretend to NOT be home on October 31st!

Related posts

Man Finds The Upside To Divorce And Shares It On Social Media!

Could This Be The Secret To Getting Asked Out A Lot?

WHY TURNING BACK THE CLOCKS IS BAD FOR OUR HEALTH!