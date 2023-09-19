The Best Halloween Costumes for 2023 Revealed!

If you’ve already been to Spirit Halloween, then you’re probably already planning your epic costume for this year.

You can dress up as the typical witch or traditional ghost, sure — but why? Each year, we’re all mesmerized by what’s trending in pop culture (side note: last year’s “Squid Game” costumes were second to none).

Now, it’s time to unveil what has been trending in entertainment, social media and elsewhere to draw costume inspiration from.

Of course, all things Barbie is at the top of the list this year for dress-up day! Also trending are costumes from “Bridgerton,” and Mario Bros…

Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” could also be fun with Amazon and other costume outlets offering lots of options to make you look like a fish…

You could go as Taylor Swift- sporting one of her many costumes from her “Eras Tour.”

For the dudes… Carmy from “The Bear”! If you’re a fan of the show, then you know this costume requires minimum effort, a white T-shirt, a blue apron and your most comfortable shoes.

If you want to channel your dark side, Wednesday Addams from “Wednesday” is still very popular…

Mario, Luigi, Peach and Daisy are super fun! (See what I did there) Fit for a group, a duo or even just yourself, you’ll want to score these blast-to-the-blast outfits before the masses swoop them up.

If you want to be super cool and sport your swagger… Maverick from “Top Gun” is sure to get you some attention!

For that over-the-top costume, there’s Daphne Bridgerton! Every girl wanted to be a princess when they were little… So now you can…

Elvis!

It’s a classic costume and Austin Butler was pretty hot in the movie!

And for the couples costume, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler from “Yellowstone” That is all…