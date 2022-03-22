Listen Live

The Best Jobs For People Who Like To Talk

This would explain how Dale & Charlie ended up on Radio!

By Kool Mornings

Some people are just naturally born with the gift of gab. Whether you excel at speaking to large groups or enjoy communicating with people one-on-one, there are a variety of unique jobs that are suited to your talking skills.

 

Here are the top 8 jobs for people who like to talk:

 

  1. Fitness Instructor Jobs $41,000
  2. Telemarketer Jobs $29,000
  3. Counselling Psychologist Jobs $75,000
  4. Professor Jobs $142,000
  5. News Anchor Jobs $39,000
  6. Motivational Speaker Jobs $22,000
  7. Hair Stylist Jobs $36,000
  8. Interpreter Jobs $40,000

