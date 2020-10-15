The Best Songs To Have Sex To

Although 2020 has officially killed the mood, between social separation, the death of date nights, and extreme stress, the pandemic has definitely killed sexy time.

But if you’re looking to get down and need a little help, why not try a playlist of sexy songs!

“Like A Virgin”- Madonna

“Do that to me One More Time” -Captain &Tennille

“Let’s Get It On”- Marvin Gaye

“Hot Stuff” – Donna Summers

“Too Close” Next

“I’ll Make Love To You”- Boyz II Men

“Tonight’s the night”- Rod Stewart

“Pony” Ginuwine

“Physical” – Olivia Newton