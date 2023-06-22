There are lots of programs and school credits that your teen can get this summer. Click here!

School is almost done, and your teen is now looking to you for entertainment and cash. Summer jobs are a great way of earning a few extra bucks, learning responsibility, and gaining new skills. Luckily, the best summer jobs for teens make for a fun summer gig and a taste of financial freedom. While your teenager may not want to work, it’s time!

Best Summer Jobs for Teens, According to Experts

1. Camp Counselor

There is more than one benefit for your teen as a camp counsellor. They can enjoy activities like swimming and horseback riding, all while learning leadership skills. “Teens who want to get out of town and into the great outdoors might enjoy a job as a summer camp counsellor. Working at summer camp allows you to reacquaint yourself with nature and disconnect from all those screens.

2. Babysitter

Babysitting is one of the easiest jobs to get as a teenager because there’s no age requirement, you can set your rate, and it fits well into a busy schedule. “If you feel comfortable looking after young children, there’s a good chance family, friends, or people in your neighbourhood need a reliable babysitter.

Dog Walker

Does your teen love dogs? Are you confident they can handle more than one at a time? Then a position as a dog walker is the perfect fit for you. My Kids Time suggests, “Offer your services as a dog walker for people who are away during the day or as a dog sitter for any families who are going away on holiday and prefer not to place their pet into a kennel.”

5. Landscaper

Also known as doing what some refer to as “tedious yard work,” it’s a great opportunity for your teen to make money. They just need to make sure they have their equipment and a way to haul it from one job to the next. “Some people have a lawnmower and may make it available to you. Be sure to check when inquiring about work and be prepared to offer a discounted rate