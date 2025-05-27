The Best & Worst of the 2025 AMAs
The 2025 American Music Awards hit Las Vegas with glitz, glam, and more sequins than a drag brunch — and yes, the mullet is officially back.
Hosted by the always-extra Jennifer Lopez, this year's AMAs delivered everything: jaw-dropping performances, iconic returns (hi, Janet!), and a few moments that had us wondering, “Did that really just happen?”
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty
Top 5 BEST Moments of the Night
1. Jennifer Lopez, Queen of Quick Changes
J.Lo hosted, danced, made out with backup dancers, and still managed to squeeze in what felt like 18 wardrobe changes. Her six-minute opening medley was a cardio workout in heels and sequins — we’re winded just watching.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty
2. Janet Jackson’s Icon Status, Officially Confirmed
Janet accepted her ICON Award with a performance that proved she still runs the show. A perfect blend of nostalgia and high-energy choreography — and not a single missed beat since 1987.
3. SZA’s Sparkle & Sass
Her look? Daring. Her strut? Wobbly (thanks to those stairs). Her vibe? 10/10. SZA accepted Favourite Female R&B Artist in a dress that said, “Yes, I came to sparkle and slay.”
CBS
4. Rod Stewart’s Family Moment
Sir Rod received his Lifetime Achievement Award from five of his eight kids — who lovingly called him “Papa Stew.” Cute? Very. Emotional? Absolutely.
5. Gwen Stefani, the Thanksgiving Mascot We Didn’t Know We Needed
Her “Hollaback Girl” majorette look screamed “sexy Thanksgiving Day parade,” and somehow... it worked.
Top 5 WORST / OOPS Moments of the Night
1. The Great Reputation Letdown
Swifties were sure Taylor would drop “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” during the show. Spoiler: she didn’t. Cue collective heartbreak (and conspiracy theories) online.
CBS
2. Benson Boone’s Suit Stays On
Nikki Glaser and Heidi Klum were ready to tear off Benson’s sparkly purple suit mid-performance like they did at the Grammys. Sadly, no tear-away moment this time.
Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty
3. J.Lo’s Blink-and-You-Miss-It Wardrobe Parade
Some of her looks barely had time to shine. One second she's in a Miss Sohee gown, the next — boom, new glitter bomb. A fashion feast, but also a little dizzying.
Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty
4. Majorette or Mash-Up?
Gwen’s costume may have worked, but the “Hollaback Girl” medley itself? A little chaotic. Bananas? Sure. Coherent? Eh...
5. The Return of the Mullet
Rod Stewart, Benson Boone, Jason Tartick, and Dan Smyers all said “business in front, party in back” like it was 1985. We’re still recovering.
Winners List
- Billie Eilish took home 7 awards, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars scored a major win with “Die With a Smile” for both Collaboration and Video of the Year.
- Beyoncé made history again, winning Favourite Female Country Artist and Favourite Country Album.
- Gracie Abrams beat out some big names for New Artist of the Year.
- Taylor Swift was nominated in several top categories but didn’t take home any wins.
Here is a FULL list of nominees and winners.
Major Awards
Artist of the Year
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Nominees: Ariana Grande, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan
New Artist of the Year
WINNER: Gracie Abrams
Nominees: Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman
Album of the Year (new category)
WINNER: Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Nominees: Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter, Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Charli xcx – Brat, Gracie Abrams – The Secret of Us, Future & Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You, Kendrick Lamar – GNX, Post Malone – F-1 Trillion, Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet, Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the Year (new category)
WINNER: Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Nominees: Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”, Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”, Hozier – “Too Sweet”, Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”, Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”, Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”, Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”, Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
Collaboration of the Year
WINNER: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
Nominees: Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”, Marshmello & Kane Brown – “Miles on It”, Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”, ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”, Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Favourite Touring Artist
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Nominees: Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan
Favourite Music Video
WINNER: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
Nominees: Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”, KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”, Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”, Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Pop Category Winners
Favourite Male Pop Artist: Bruno Mars
Favourite Female Pop Artist: Billie Eilish
Favourite Pop Album: Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Favourite Pop Song: Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
R&B Category Winners
Favourite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd
Favourite Female R&B Artist: SZA
Favourite R&B Album: The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Favourite R&B Song: SZA – “Saturn”
It was a HARD year for pop queens like Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter who went home empty-handed, but the night belonged to Billie Eilish, who swept every major category she was nominated in. Beyoncé’s continued success in the country space proves her genre-bending brilliance, and the rise of artists like Gracie Abrams and Chappell Roan show us where the next wave of pop power is headed.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Upcoming Concerts
All Your Friends Fest 2025
All Your Friends Fest is coming BACK to Burl's Creek, Ontario in 2025!