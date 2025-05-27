The Best & Worst of the 2025 AMAs

The 2025 American Music Awards hit Las Vegas with glitz, glam, and more sequins than a drag brunch — and yes, the mullet is officially back.

Hosted by the always-extra Jennifer Lopez, this year's AMAs delivered everything: jaw-dropping performances, iconic returns (hi, Janet!), and a few moments that had us wondering, “Did that really just happen?”

Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty

Top 5 BEST Moments of the Night

1. Jennifer Lopez, Queen of Quick Changes

J.Lo hosted, danced, made out with backup dancers, and still managed to squeeze in what felt like 18 wardrobe changes. Her six-minute opening medley was a cardio workout in heels and sequins — we’re winded just watching.

Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty

2. Janet Jackson’s Icon Status, Officially Confirmed

Janet accepted her ICON Award with a performance that proved she still runs the show. A perfect blend of nostalgia and high-energy choreography — and not a single missed beat since 1987.

3. SZA’s Sparkle & Sass

Her look? Daring. Her strut? Wobbly (thanks to those stairs). Her vibe? 10/10. SZA accepted Favourite Female R&B Artist in a dress that said, “Yes, I came to sparkle and slay.”

CBS

4. Rod Stewart’s Family Moment

Sir Rod received his Lifetime Achievement Award from five of his eight kids — who lovingly called him “Papa Stew.” Cute? Very. Emotional? Absolutely.

5. Gwen Stefani, the Thanksgiving Mascot We Didn’t Know We Needed

Her “Hollaback Girl” majorette look screamed “sexy Thanksgiving Day parade,” and somehow... it worked.

Top 5 WORST / OOPS Moments of the Night

1. The Great Reputation Letdown

Swifties were sure Taylor would drop “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” during the show. Spoiler: she didn’t. Cue collective heartbreak (and conspiracy theories) online.

CBS

2. Benson Boone’s Suit Stays On

Nikki Glaser and Heidi Klum were ready to tear off Benson’s sparkly purple suit mid-performance like they did at the Grammys. Sadly, no tear-away moment this time.

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty

3. J.Lo’s Blink-and-You-Miss-It Wardrobe Parade

Some of her looks barely had time to shine. One second she's in a Miss Sohee gown, the next — boom, new glitter bomb. A fashion feast, but also a little dizzying.

Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty

4. Majorette or Mash-Up?

Gwen’s costume may have worked, but the “Hollaback Girl” medley itself? A little chaotic. Bananas? Sure. Coherent? Eh...

5. The Return of the Mullet

Rod Stewart, Benson Boone, Jason Tartick, and Dan Smyers all said “business in front, party in back” like it was 1985. We’re still recovering.

Winners List

Billie Eilish took home 7 awards, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

took home 7 awards, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars scored a major win with “Die With a Smile” for both Collaboration and Video of the Year.

scored a major win with “Die With a Smile” for both Collaboration and Video of the Year. Beyoncé made history again, winning Favourite Female Country Artist and Favourite Country Album.

made history again, winning Favourite Female Country Artist and Favourite Country Album. Gracie Abrams beat out some big names for New Artist of the Year.

beat out some big names for New Artist of the Year. Taylor Swift was nominated in several top categories but didn’t take home any wins.

Here is a FULL list of nominees and winners.

Major Awards

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Nominees: Ariana Grande, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan

New Artist of the Year

WINNER: Gracie Abrams

Nominees: Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman

Album of the Year (new category)

WINNER: Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Nominees: Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter, Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Charli xcx – Brat, Gracie Abrams – The Secret of Us, Future & Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You, Kendrick Lamar – GNX, Post Malone – F-1 Trillion, Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet, Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year (new category)

WINNER: Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Nominees: Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”, Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”, Hozier – “Too Sweet”, Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”, Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”, Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”, Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”, Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

Collaboration of the Year

WINNER: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Nominees: Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”, Marshmello & Kane Brown – “Miles on It”, Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”, ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”, Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Favourite Touring Artist

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Nominees: Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan

Favourite Music Video

WINNER: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Nominees: Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”, KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”, Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”, Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Pop Category Winners

Favourite Male Pop Artist: Bruno Mars

Favourite Female Pop Artist: Billie Eilish

Favourite Pop Album: Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Favourite Pop Song: Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

R&B Category Winners

Favourite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Favourite Female R&B Artist: SZA

Favourite R&B Album: The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Favourite R&B Song: SZA – “Saturn”

It was a HARD year for pop queens like Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter who went home empty-handed, but the night belonged to Billie Eilish, who swept every major category she was nominated in. Beyoncé’s continued success in the country space proves her genre-bending brilliance, and the rise of artists like Gracie Abrams and Chappell Roan show us where the next wave of pop power is headed.