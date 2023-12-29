The Biggest Entertainment Stories of 2023 

Let’s do a quick review of the start of 2023 as it seems so long ago!

Rihanna performed at the Superbowl and announced her second pregnancy while she was on stage!

Canadian’s win big at the Oscars!

Everything Everywhere All At Once won seven Academy Awards, including best picture, best actress for Michelle Yeoh and best supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan, whose Hollywood comeback story made him a favourite among award season voters.

Oh Canada! A best actor win for Canadian-American actor Brendan Fraser — who stunned audiences with a transformation for his role in The Whale — and a best original screenplay win for Toronto filmmaker Sarah Polley and her adaptation of the novel Women Talking by Canadian Miriam Toews.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour…

No one can argue that 2023 really was the year of Taylor Swift! As fans around the world tried to get tickets to one of Taylor’s sold out shows- only a Lucky very small percentage- saw or will see the shows. But there is always Swift’s concert film that has already grossed more than $250 million globally… Taylor also continues to make headlines due to a certain Kansas City Chief’s player!

In the summer it was all about “Barbie or Oppenheimer?” quickly became a reliable conversation starter as moviegoers pledged their allegiances to one or the other (or both).

The Hollywood Strike!

Hollywood went into lockdown this year when the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild went on strike within two months of each other. It brought the film and TV industry to a standstill as they renegotiated their collective agreements with the major studios.

Britney Spears Releases Her Highly Anticipated Memoir!

There were many memoirs released in 2023 including Prince Harry, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Matthew Perry! But, The Woman In Me by Britney Spears seemed to stand out because so many people were actually interested in hearing her story two years after she won a legal battle to end the strictly managed conservatorship that controlled her life and finances for 13 years.

The Beatles released a new song using an old demo from the late John Lennon, featuring additions by Paul McCartney, the late George Harrison and Ringo Starr, as well as a little help from their friend, artificial intelligence.

The Stars We Lost in 2023

Rest in Peace,

Sir Michael Gambon. The ‘Harry Potter’ actor passed away in hospital at the age of 82 with his family by his side after contracting pneumonia, his wife Lady Anne Gambon and son Fergus announced in September. Gambon was best known for playing Hogwarts headteacher Albus Dumbledore in the wizarding franchise following the passing of Sir Richard Harris.

Tina Turner

The music icon passed away “peacefully” at her home in Switzerland in May, after battling “a long illness”. The ‘Proud Mary’ hitmaker was 83. Her spokesperson said in a statement: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Sinead O’Connor

The ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ hitmaker passed away aged 56 in August. The Irish star was found unresponsive at her flat in Herne Hill, South London. As well as her musical career, Sinead was known for her years of protest and activism.

Matthew Perry

The ‘Friends’ legend, who played fan-favourite Chandler Bing on the iconic US sitcom, sadly passed away in an apparent drowning after being found unresponsive in his hot tub in October. The comedian was just 54. He had battled alcohol and drug addictions but was said to be in a good place before his sudden passing.