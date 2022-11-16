The Brownies Are Getting A New Name!

It was announced Tuesday morning to the organization of volunteers that there is a name change coming. The branch that involved seven and eight years olds is striving to become more inclusive!

The Girls Guides said in a statement, “We have heard from racialized girls and former members that the name Brownies has caused them harm. Some do not want to be part of this branch because of the name,” read an email sent out to volunteers. “Some skip this branch or delay joining Girl Guides until after this branch.

The organization wants to ensure that more girls can just be themselves.

We won’t know the name of the branch until next year. Until that time, the organization shared a video detailing the reason behind the name change.

There is a short list of names that will be presented to its members later this month.

Members will be asked to select the name they like best. The new name will be announced next year.