Cookie Craving? Buy Girl Guide Cookies Online and in Select Stores

Earlier this year, when the COVID lock-down began, our local grocery store agreed to carry the Chocolate and Vanilla Girl Guide cookies so people could still buy them and units could still raise money.

All these months later, it’s time for the Chocolate Mint cookies. But don’t expect your local Guides to be coming door-to-door.

Along with some Sobeys and Loblaws stores carrying the cookies, you can now order your cookies online!

Check out Girl Guides of Canada’s e-cookie portal HERE. To buy from a specific Guide, ask her for the direct link. Cookies are $5 per box and you must buy a minimum of 4 boxes. Shipping charges also apply.

Enjoy! Last year, Girl Guide cookies helped fund activities that empowered 97,000 girls and women across the country.