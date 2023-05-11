Listen Live

The Canadian Passport Is Getting A Makeover!

Renewing Your Passport Is About To Be Come Easier! 

By Kool Mornings

The Government unveiled a passport makeover.  As of this summer, Canadian passport issues will have a new, more modern updated look and new security measures.

The new security features include a polycarbonate data page, which the federal government says is the same technology used to protect the currency and driver’s licences, and personal information engraved using lasers instead of ink to prevent tampering and counterfeiting.

Officials said the new passports also include Kinegram technology over the primary photo, a custom see-through window with a secondary image of the passport holder, a variable laser image and temperature-sensitive ink to help authenticate documents.

And if you are renewing your passport, as of this Fall, you can do it online…

