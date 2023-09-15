The Canadian Slang Hated The Most!
We're Canadian "Eh!"
A new study by CanadaCasino reveals the most and least popular Canadian slang.
The study researched popular terms in the Urban Dictionary and recorded the percentage of likes and dislikes each word received, using this to rank the words from most loved to most hated.
- Hydro, a term used to refer to electricity, ranks as the most disliked Canadian slang word with 67.2% thumbs-down votes on Urban Dictionary
- ‘Lineup’ is the second least popular with 45.3% negative reactions, and is simply another word for ‘queue’.
- ‘Eh?’ is officially the most loved Canadian slang, with 100% thumbs-up votes on Urban Dictionary
MOST HATED SLANG RANKED
|1
|Hydro
|Electricity
|67.2%
|2
|Lineup
|Queue
|45.3%
|3
|Hang a Roger
|To make a right turn
|41.7%
|4
|Mickey
|Hip-flask-sized bottle of liquor
|38.2%
|5
|Rink Rat
|A person who spends most of their time at the skating rink
|35.6%
|6
|Dinged
|To be fined money
|31.9%
|7
|Newfie
|Anyone from Newfoundland
|30.7%
|8
|Gong show
|A situation or event that is a disaster or gets way too out of control
|29.4%
|9
|Housecoat
|Bathrobe
|29.2%
|10
|Fill yer boots
|Do whatever you want
|28.4%
The Most LOVE Canadian Slang!
|1
|eh?
|Similar to ‘right’ or how about that
|100%
|2
|Darts
|A cigarette
|97.7%
|3
|Jesus Murphy
|Similar to ‘right’ or ‘how about that
|95.3%
|4
|Two-four
|Case of 24 beers
|93.8%
|5
|Out for a rip
|Going out for a drive or hanging out with friends
|93.0%
|6
|The Peg
|Nickname for the city of Winnipeg
|90.9%
|7
|Molson muscle
|Potbelly or beer belly
|90.7%
|8
|Snowbirds
|Canadians who head south during winter to escape the cold
|90.1%
|9
|Nize it
|A way to tell someone to be quiet or stop talking
|88.3%
|10
|Keener
|Nerd or someone who is super keen for something
|87.3%