The Canadian Slang Hated The Most!

A new study by CanadaCasino reveals the most and least popular Canadian slang.

The study researched popular terms in the Urban Dictionary and recorded the percentage of likes and dislikes each word received, using this to rank the words from most loved to most hated.

Hydro , a term used to refer to electricity, ranks as the most disliked Canadian slang word with 67.2% thumbs-down votes on Urban Dictionary



Other unpopular slang include ‘hang a Roger’ and ‘lineup.’

MOST HATED SLANG RANKED

1 Hydro Electricity 67.2% 2 Lineup Queue 45.3% 3 Hang a Roger To make a right turn 41.7% 4 Mickey Hip-flask-sized bottle of liquor 38.2% 5 Rink Rat A person who spends most of their time at the skating rink 35.6% 6 Dinged To be fined money 31.9% 7 Newfie Anyone from Newfoundland 30.7% 8 Gong show A situation or event that is a disaster or gets way too out of control 29.4% 9 Housecoat Bathrobe 29.2% 10 Fill yer boots Do whatever you want 28.4%

The Most LOVE Canadian Slang!