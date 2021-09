After 33 years the sequel for Twins is happening and the cast has been set.

The sequel will be called Triplets.

And joining original stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito will be Tracy Morgan.

Morgan will play a long-lost sibling of DeVito and Schwarzenegger.

Director Ivan Reitman says the idea for the sequel came from a discussion with Eddie Murphy.

The film starts filming in January 2022!