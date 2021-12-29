The Celebrity Features We Want The Most
Who wouldn’t want JLo’s Butt!
A new study discovered which celebrities have the most influence over the nation’s looks. We all wish we could look like someone else in some way shape or form. Remember when women went out and styled their hair in the ’90s to look like Jennifer Aniston’s? Or in the 80s when people looked like Madonna! Celebrities have been influencing the way we look since way before “influencers” became a thing…
The stats show that the two ideal body features we’d like to have included Jennifer Aniston’s arms and shoulders for women and Tom Cruise’s eyes for men.
And following her recent return to the spotlight, Adele came in second place for the most wanted eyes and third place for hair.
UK men and women both agree that their look inspirations come from Kat Middleton and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Related: Adam Sandler Is A Fashion Icon…
THE FAMOUS BODY PARTS ADULTS WOULD LIKE TO HAVE:
WOMEN
Eyes: Angelina Jolie
Nose: Kate Middleton
Bum: JLO
Abs/stomach: Davina McCall
Skin tone/texture: Cheryl Cole
Lips and chin: Michelle Keegan
Legs: Kate Middleton
Hair: Kate Middleton
Shoulders and arms: Jennifer Aniston
Breasts: Michelle Keegan
MEN
Eyes: Tom Cruise
Nose: Leonardo DiCaprio
Bum: David Beckham
Abs: Cristiano Ronaldo
Skin texture: George Clooney
Lips: Brad Pitt
Chin: Cristiano Ronaldo
Legs: Cristiano Ronaldo
Hair: Brad Pitt
Shoulders and arms: Cristiano Ronaldo