The Prince of Wales paid tribute to his “Pa” King Charles the day after the Coronation, saying the late Queen Elizabeth II would be “a proud mother”.

Addressing the crowds at Windsor Castle for the Coronation concert, William said his grandmother was “up there, fondly keeping an eye on us”.

He said this weekend was “so important” because it was all about service.

William highlighted King Charles’ achievements over the last 50 years: “Pa, we are all so proud of you.”

The crowd of 20,000 people got their tickets in a public ballot, with many more watching performances from stars including Katy Perry…

Princess Charlotte singing along to Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’ at the #CoronationConcert 😍 pic.twitter.com/9gILakGXVr — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) May 7, 2023

The concert featured musical acts including maestro Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel collaborating on You’ll Never Walk Alone, and Olly Murs, who sang Dance with Me Tonight. There were also spoken word pieces amidst the music.

King Charles really seemed to enjoy a segment from The Muppets!

Tom Cruise delivered a video message from his War Bird plane: “Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time,” before saluting and banking off.

Members of the Royal Family were seen dancing and singing along to Lionel Richie’s All Night Long – with even the King getting to his feet…