The Cost Of ‘The 12 Days Of Christmas’ This Year Is Way higher Compared To Last Year!

It’s become a holiday tradition itself… Tabulating the actual COST of the “The Twelve Days of Christmas” song.

PNC Bank has released its Christmas Price Index of how much the 12 Days of Christmas gifts would cost adjusted for today’s economy.

Also back this year on the list, nine ladies dancing, ten lords a-leaping and 12 drummers drumming… These three gifts were not applicable last year…

Here’s the 2021 list!

A PARTRIDGE IN A PEAR TREE– $222.68 (+6.0%) The price of the Partridge and Pear Tree has grown this year, entirely due to the rising cost of this tree. (2020-$210.18)

TWO TURTLE DOVES-$450.00 (+50.0%) These two birds were among the most changed gifts in the index this year, reflecting volatility in the markets overall so far in 2021. (2020-$450)

THREE FRENCH HENS-$255.00 (+40.5%) The price of Three French Hens is also on the rise – by more than 40% – in 2021. It’s a trend among the birds that some may say is and for the birds. (2020-$210)

FOUR CALLING BIRDS-$599.96 (0.0%) Ever the example of consistency, these Four Calling Birds ring in at $599.96 again this year. It’s no change from the 2019 index, but still, a steep price to pay. (2020 $599.96)

FIVE GOLD RINGS-$895.00 (+8.5%) If true love wants gold rings on their fingers, it’s going to cost you $895 to make it happen. It’s a reflection of gold commodity and retail price increases. (2020 $945)

SIX GEESE-A-LAYING-$660.00 (+57.1%) The volatile birds’ trend for 2021 continues with Six Geese-a-Laying. They jumped in price by more than 57% this year the highest increase of any gift in the index. (2020 $570)

SEVEN SWANS-A-SWIMMING-$13,125.00 (0.0%) Routinely the most expensive gift in the Christmas Price Index, the Seven Swans-a-Swimming command a hefty $13,125. That’s a lot, but it’s the same as they cost in 2019.

EIGHT MAIDS-A-MILKING-$58.00 (0.0%) There has been no change to the Federal Minimum Wage and therefore no change to the price for Eight Maids-a-Milking. They’ll still cost $58 in 2021. (2020-$58)

NINE LADIES DANCING-$7,552.84 (0.0%) The Nine Ladies Dancing were out of the 2020 Christmas Price Index due to pandemic limits on live performances. Although they’re back this year, their price hasn’t changed from 2019 — reflecting consistency in the price for some performing arts. (2020

NOTE The last three gifts did not apply last year due to pandemic restrictions…

Ten Lords A-Leaping — Cost: N/A. See above. The only leaping the lords did this year was from the couch to the bathroom.

Eleven Pipers Piping — Cost: N/A. Live music venues continue to see gigantic losses in 2020.

Twelve Drummers Drumming — Cost: N/A. Venues and entertainers, drum on. We’re all sending

TEN LORDS-A-LEAPING-$11,260.00 (+12.6%) The Lords are leaping for joy, rising almost 13% in 2021 from 2019, in part due to increased wages. The leaping Lords are glad to be stepping their way back into the Christmas Price Index.

ELEVEN PIPERS PIPING-$2,943.93 (+7.1%) The Eleven Pipers used their 2020 year away from the index to raise prices by more than 7%. The return of live music performance may well be worth it to your true love.

TWELVE DRUMMERS DRUMMING-$3,183.17 (+7.1%) Setting the beat for their return to the Christmas Price Index in 2021, the Twelve Drummers Drumming raised their price this year by more than 7%.

