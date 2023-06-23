The Countries with the Largest Breast Sizes in the World revealed By The WHO

New data reveals the countries around the world where women have the biggest – and the smallest – breasts.

Here’s what it means for your health. While many might think bigger is better when it comes to breast size, new research says this might not be so.

According to information collated by World Data on the average breast size worldwide, your bust might be a telling indication of your overall health.

“The largest breasts can be found in Norway, Iceland, the United Kingdom, and the USA, the smallest in Central Africa and Southeast Asia,” World Data reported.

What about the Canadian Cans?

Overall, it is striking that increased breast sizes often occur in countries where obesity is also a problem.

The WHO defines overweight as a person who has a BMI that is greater than or equal to 25, and obese as someone whose BMI is 30 or over.

The female breast consists to a large extent of fatty tissue and glands. The shape of the breasts also depends not only on genetic factors but also on the fat content and composition of the connective tissue,” World Data explains. Generally speaking, the bigger you are in body mass, the bigger your breasts are, too.

Country, Cup Size, BMI