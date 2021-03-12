The COVID Precautions That People Have Stopped Doing!

According to a new survey, 42% of people have turned into a germaphobe.

It’s been one year since the WHO declared the pandemic and many people appear to be less worried compared to last year.

A new survey asked people about the precautions they were taking at the start of this health emergency but are no longer doing!

Top Things We Have Stopped Doing Compared To The Beginning Of The Pandemic:

Immediately change out of my clothes wash them after being outside my home – 50% Sanitize all of my groceries – 48% Sanitize all of my mail/packages – 44% Carry hand sanitizer on me at all times – 31% Immediately wash all of my produce after returning from the grocery store – 29% Constantly wash my hands, even when I’ve been inside for days – 29% Avoid touching public surfaces at all costs – 23% Wash my hands for at least 20 seconds after being outside – 18%

Top Things We Did At The Beginning Of The Pandemic: