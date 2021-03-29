The difference Between Hay Fever And COVID-19 As Allergy Season Ramps Up

Are your allergies acting up?

Doctors are warning that a year of lockdown could make allergy symptoms much worse this year, and more people who have never had hay fever could start to notice signs.

With hay fever season running from around March until late September, it’s time to stock up on antihistamines.

Being indoors means that we have been exposed to lower levels of pollen over the last year and now as we all prepare to spend more time outside, it may come as a bit of a shock for our bodies. The more time indoors, the more our immunity decreases…

This may cause additional stress, as not only do allergies suck, but the symptoms are similar to COVID.

Some symptoms of coronavirus and hay fever overlap but hay fever doesn’t cause fever and most sufferers don’t feel unwell. A blocked nose in hay fever may affect your smell or taste. However, loss of taste or smell due to COVID-19 isn’t usually because of a blocked nose