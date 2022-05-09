SUPERMARKET ETIQUETTE: WHOSE JOB IS IT TO PLACE THE DIVIDER AT CHECK-OUT?

A TikTok is going viral, where a supermarket shopper is asking for the proper etiquette when it comes to those little dividers for the conveyor belt at check-out.





The question is: Whose job is it to place that divider: Do YOU put it at the end of YOUR groceries when you’re finished putting them up. Or does the person behind you place a divider before they start putting their groceries behind yours?

The comment section is filled with responses, and naturally, no one can agree. One person even got hostile about it, and said, “It’s your job, and if they don’t say thank you, then you pick it back up again and put it back on the side.”

This one is simple: It’s the person who’s within easy reach of the dividers. Usually, that’s the person who just placed all their groceries. The next shopper can’t reach the dividers yet. But if no one gets in line behind you until you’re already at the pay stand, then the next shopper is now closer to the dividers. Right?