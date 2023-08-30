The Downside to September

Back-to-School season has been unofficially dubbed “the most wonderful time of the year” by parents, however, there are some key elements to heading back to the classroom they are dreading…

Packing Lunches

The Revolving Door of Sickness

"Welcome to daycare. Here's your eye infection." — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) August 24, 2023

Getting Back Into the Routine

My kids are late to their first day of school because I don’t want to give their teachers the wrong impression of us by being on time — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) August 28, 2023

The Technical Aspect

Love emails like “Hi parents! We are so excited for this fall! Please create a log in for your Zerlap account, which can be accessed through your Bloppo app, which is linked on our website in a place that’s literally impossible to find, also the link is dead, see you soon!” — Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) August 26, 2023

Practicing Instruments

11-year-old: I'm bringing my saxophone home from school tomorrow.



Me: Why?



11: To practice making sounds.



Me: You mean notes?



11: No. We haven't learned those yet.



Lucky us. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) August 23, 2023

Homework