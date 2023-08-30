Listen Live

The Downside to September

An Honest List of Back-to-School Parenting Dreads

By Host Blogs, Humor

Back-to-School season has been unofficially dubbed “the most wonderful time of the year” by parents, however, there are some key elements to heading back to the classroom they are dreading…

Packing Lunches

The Revolving Door of Sickness

Getting Back Into the Routine

The Technical Aspect

Practicing Instruments

Homework

Related posts

Fun Crafts for Kids: Make This 3 Ingredient Clay

WATCH: 6-Year-Old Sam Raps Careers from A-Z

WATCH: Blue’s Clues is Back!

Boys Get More Allowance than Girls

Activities for a Rainy Day

5 Tips to Get Your Children to Clean Their Rooms