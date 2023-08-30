The Downside to September
An Honest List of Back-to-School Parenting Dreads
Back-to-School season has been unofficially dubbed “the most wonderful time of the year” by parents, however, there are some key elements to heading back to the classroom they are dreading…
Packing Lunches
The Revolving Door of Sickness
"Welcome to daycare. Here's your eye infection."— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) August 24, 2023
Getting Back Into the Routine
My kids are late to their first day of school because I don’t want to give their teachers the wrong impression of us by being on time— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) August 28, 2023
The Technical Aspect
Love emails like “Hi parents! We are so excited for this fall! Please create a log in for your Zerlap account, which can be accessed through your Bloppo app, which is linked on our website in a place that’s literally impossible to find, also the link is dead, see you soon!”— Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) August 26, 2023
Practicing Instruments
11-year-old: I'm bringing my saxophone home from school tomorrow.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) August 23, 2023
Me: Why?
11: To practice making sounds.
Me: You mean notes?
11: No. We haven't learned those yet.
Lucky us.
Homework
My 6yo has started calling himself a smarty pants and when I asked him why he thinks that, he said “Well, I’m smart and I wear pants.”— Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) August 22, 2023