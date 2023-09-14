The Dumbest Ways People Have Made Money…

People are revealing the weirdest ways they’ve made money and it’s fascinating!

A Reddit user asked, “What is the dumbest way you’ve ever made money?” Naturally, the comments came flooding in.

Here are the top-voted Weird money makers!

“Answered an ad on Craigslist. A dude shaved my head and filmed it. Paid me $600.”

“I sold my urine on job sites to guys who knew they were going to be tested.”

“I got a job as a ‘fantasy model with long flowing hair’ where I modelled for random American fantasy novels…

“I used to get paid to read palms at parties. I don’t believe in it at all. Despite my ‘entertainment purposes only’ disclaimer, people always took it too seriously.”

“Local wannabe mayor paid me to vote for him when I was, like, 18. 😂”

“Flipping fur suits. As in buying old beat-up ones for cheap, refurbishing them, and selling them at an up-charge once they’re clean and better looking.” (Mascot costumes)

“I played a free mobile app game for a year and then sold my account for $350. They wanted to buy it from me because I was at a high level in the game.”

“My dad had, like, 1,000 Playboys, and I brought them to middle school and sold for $10 a mag.”

“Reading books to my neighbour’s parrot. He was depressed and needed company. I was 10 years old, and I enjoyed that work very much.”