The Edible Face Mask

Would you really wear a face mask that you could EAT?

By Kool Eats

A bakery in Japan is now selling EDIBLE FACE MASKS that you can wear and then eat.

 

Each mask is a small, circular loaf of sweet bread called melon pan with a crisscross pattern.  They kind of look like pineapples!

 

A pack of five costs $16, and ships from Japan. So they might be stale by the time they get to you!

 

