The Edible Face Mask
Would you really wear a face mask that you could EAT?
A bakery in Japan is now selling EDIBLE FACE MASKS that you can wear and then eat.
Each mask is a small, circular loaf of sweet bread called melon pan with a crisscross pattern. They kind of look like pineapples!
A pack of five costs $16, and ships from Japan. So they might be stale by the time they get to you!
