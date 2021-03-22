The FBI Is Looking For A Guy Who Looks Exactly Like Rick Moranis Following Capital Riots

The beloved Canadian actor, Rick Moranis found himself trending on Twitter when the FBI posted a picture of a guy from the January 6th Riots on Capital Hill, who looks a lot like the Space Balls star.

The Tweet reads, “You can help the #FBI identify individuals involved in the January 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol,” the bureau’s post read. “Visit tips.fbi.gov if you recognize this person. Reference photo 268 in your tip.”

You can help the #FBI identify individuals involved in the January 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol. Visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD if you recognize this person. Reference photo 268 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/Wy3onEZu8p — FBI (@FBI) March 21, 2021

After the Tweet was release, users started commenting on social media!

“You guys at the FBI must have known that you were gonna get all these Rick Moranis comments,” one person commented, while another added, “I know this isn’t a funny post, but all I could think is Spaceballs.”