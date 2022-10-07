The First Luxury Restaurant for Dogs is Now Opened!

There is no doubt that the world is going to the dogs!

Dogue has just opened in San Francisco—and it’s the first fine-dining doggie restaurant in the United States, located in a city where dogs are rumoured to outnumber children.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, this luxury restaurant serves nutritious meals, including a rose-shaped cake filled with wild venison heart, chicken-mushroom soup prepared tableside, chicken-skin waffles and even “dogguccinos.” On Sundays, you can splash out on a three-course $75 tasting menu.

This restaurant is just for fido, there are no human food options. (Probably just in case of contamination)

Making the food is a professional chef trained in classical French cuisine!

The new restaurant is located in San Francisco’s Mission District! “The food is overpriced like at most San Francisco restaurants, but you’ll get the added benefit of feeling really stupid,” says one Twitter user!