The First Thing People Spot When They Open Up A Dating App Profile

Get out the Crest White Strips if you want someone to notice you on your dating profile.

A recent survey of 2,000 people found that most have based the first impression of someone’s smile and eyes, more so than on their clothes or social media presence.

However, people’s online presence can affect how they’re perceived. Almost half of the people say that they will judge a potential date based on their photos and videos. But that’s not all.

They are also judging your spelling and grammar and the type of content you post and share.

So if you’re on a dating site you may want to update your profile and pick as according to those polled, the average Twitter or Instagram profile photo is six years old.

Related: Online dating activity peaks when it gets cold outside…

WHAT DO PEOPLE NOTICE FIRST ABOUT OTHERS?

Their smile – 76%

Their eyes – 69%

Their voice – 60%

Their clothes – 56%

Their haircut – 51%

Their posture – 50%

Their handshake – 40%

Their social media presence – 27%

WHAT DO PEOPLE DO IN PHOTOS INSTEAD OF SMILING?