The First Trailer for ‘Operation Varsity Blues” Is Out, And OMG!

If there’s anything we’ve learned about lockdown it’s that Netflix never disappoints with its documentary series and content!

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal trailer was just released and the masses can’t wait! This flick comes from the same people who brought us, Tiger King!

Once you watch the trailer, you’ll quickly realize that this doc doesn’t focus on the celebrities caught up in the scandal, but rather focuses on Rick Singer, the man who made a career of getting rich kids into college!

According to the press release, “Using an innovative combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients, Operation Varsity Blues offers a rare glimpse into the enigmatic figure behind a scheme that exposed the lengths wealthy families would go to for admission into elite colleges and angered a nation already grappling with the effects of widespread inequality.”

The documentary is kind of like a movie as it features reenactments of the real FBI wiretap tapes between Singer and his clients.

Subsequently, Singer and 50 families were all brought up on charges.

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal drops on Netflix on March 17.