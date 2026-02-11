The Five Stages of Winter (Barrie Edition)

If you live in Barrie or anywhere around Simcoe County, winter isn’t just a season. It’s a personality trait.

A lifestyle. A months-long group project none of us signed up for but somehow all participate in. And like clockwork, we go through the same emotional roller-coaster every single year.

Here’s the unofficial Barrie breakdown of the five stages of winter.

Stage 1: The First Snowfall Excitement

Sometime around Halloween, the first flakes fall, and suddenly everyone’s a poet on social media. Photos of backyards, deck chairs, and barbecues wearing a light dusting start popping up everywhere.

There’s a weird burst of energy. People are smiling. Kids are pumped. You might even hear someone say, “It’s so pretty!” without a hint of sarcasm.

At this point, winter still feels charming. Quaint. Manageable. Adorable, even.

Stage 2: The White Christmas Era

Once the snow sticks and the temperature settles into “yep, this is happening” territory, the focus shifts to Christmas. A snowy Christmas just feels right. Barrie looks like a postcard, lights reflecting off fresh snowbanks, everyone leaning into the cozy vibes.

We embrace it. Boots come out. Toboggans, skis and snowboards appear. Someone inevitably says, “At least it’s good for the ski hills.”

Winter still has good PR at this stage.

Stage 3: Winter Fun… With Conditions

January hits, and people start leaning into outdoor activities. Snowmobilers are thrilled. Ski hills are buzzing. Toboggan hills are chaos in the best way. But the love for snow comes with a disclaimer.

It’s great… unless you have to drive in it or shovel it!

If you’ve ever attempted Bayfield Street during a snowstorm, you know. The cautious crawlers. The overconfident pickup trucks. The person who somehow forgot how brakes work.

Snow is still appreciated. Just… from a safe distance.

Stage 4: Absolutely Over It

Late January into February is when morale tanks.

The salt has turned your car into a crunchy science experiment. Your boots are permanently damp. Your floors look like a sandbox. Every outing involves ten minutes of layering, brushing off the car, and questioning your life choices.

This is when Barrie collectively starts saying, “I can’t wait for spring,” at least five times a day.

Winter has overstayed its welcome and is now eating snacks it didn’t bring.

Stage 5: Fake Spring and Emotional Whiplash

Then it happens. Mid-to-late February rolls in, and the snow slows down(ish). The sun sticks around a little longer. Temperatures creep above freezing.

Suddenly, people are out without hats. You see someone in a hoodie or just a T-shirt. Someone else is pushing it with shorts. The snowbanks start melting, and hope begins to bloom.

This is Fake Spring.

You feel alive again… until March shows up with one last aggressive snowstorm just to remind you who’s in charge. If Mother Nature is in a mood, we get a dumping of wet snow in April.

The “Almost Spring” Finish Line

By the time St. Patrick’s Day and Easter roll around, Barrie starts seeing the light at the end of the snowbank. Puddles replace snowdrifts. Jackets get lighter. People start talking about patios like they’re a distant dream.

And if we’re lucky, by Mother’s Day, the sun’s out, the grass is back, and winter finally packs up and leaves Simcoe County alone.

Until next year… when we do it all over again.